voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Short Interest Update

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VJET opened at $14.35 on Friday. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.46.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

VJET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on voxeljet in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on voxeljet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

