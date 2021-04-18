Voyager Token (VGX) Market Capitalization Tops $924.55 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00007520 BTC on exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $924.55 million and $11.39 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00666520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00087235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

