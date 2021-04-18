Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Up 41.7% in March

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:WCN opened at $116.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.72, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $115.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 82,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 176,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

