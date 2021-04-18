Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Waste Management by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

