WazirX Trading Down 14.6% This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00005446 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $795.50 million and $110.12 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00278933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004319 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00721475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,136.91 or 0.99558557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.00833636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 263,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

