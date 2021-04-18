Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 9,564 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.