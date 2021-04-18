WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 97,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,725. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.