Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 39,242 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,242 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $55,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.86. 49,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

