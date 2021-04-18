Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

International Business Machines stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

