Welch & Forbes LLC Has $23.85 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $188.91. 104,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.61 and a 200 day moving average of $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

