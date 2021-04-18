Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $126.48 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.