Welch & Forbes LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

