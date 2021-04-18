Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.