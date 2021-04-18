Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

GE stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

