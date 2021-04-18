Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,084 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,411.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 88,185 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.