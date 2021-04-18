Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,435 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $77.23. 282,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,803,330. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

