Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $84,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its stake in NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $638.66. 196,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $534.42 and its 200-day moving average is $538.79. The stock has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

