Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $128,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 560,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,734,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

