Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $21.14 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 8.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. United Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 79.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

