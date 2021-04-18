Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,043,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after buying an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 320,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $35.28 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.