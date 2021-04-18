Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 948,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

