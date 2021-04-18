Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Hits $223.27

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $52,657.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $223.27 or 0.00401535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00668266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00038214 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.