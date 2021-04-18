Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $310.50 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $596,472.59 and approximately $10,546.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $310.50 or 0.00551123 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00277211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.00722698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,111.51 or 0.99595006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.15 or 0.00834495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

