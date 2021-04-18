X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.41 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and $63,534.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004529 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,603,641,865 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

