Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $248.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.74. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

