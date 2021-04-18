Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.