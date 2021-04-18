XinFin Network Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $24.88 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $746.60 or 0.01308844 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,659,825,204 coins and its circulating supply is 12,259,825,209 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.