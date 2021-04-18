XMON Achieves Market Cap of $2.00 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. XMON has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $23,468.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $1,335.91 or 0.02362691 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XMON has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00279768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00724611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,513.47 or 0.99949538 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.00 or 0.00834785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

