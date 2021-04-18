XSGD (XSGD) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.47 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $34.47 million and approximately $529,323.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00065696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00276840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.87 or 0.00715532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,434.41 or 0.99694610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.09 or 0.00841822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 48,129,140 coins and its circulating supply is 46,148,045 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

