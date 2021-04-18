YEE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. YEE has a market cap of $4.48 million and $1.37 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YEE has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00069174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00671403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00039430 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

