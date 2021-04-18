Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

YEXT opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Yext has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,146,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,361,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,339 shares of company stock worth $14,461,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Yext by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 141,880 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

