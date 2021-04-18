YFIVE FINANCE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $234,685.00 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $72,725.38 and approximately $234,685.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00006609 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YFIVE FINANCE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.04 or 0.00673827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00088837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00038687 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 19,509 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFIVE FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFIVE FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFIVE FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.