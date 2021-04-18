YFValue Market Cap Reaches $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00678980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00088842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038909 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.