Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $2.25 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002671 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $14.85 million and $2.25 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00278933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004319 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00721475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,136.91 or 0.99558557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.00833636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

