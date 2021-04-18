Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.05). CEVA reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,679. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5,833.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,621,000 after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,215,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,283,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.