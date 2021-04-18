Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,962,000 after buying an additional 498,597 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. 28,319,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,695,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

