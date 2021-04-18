Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

SYKE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.19. 69,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,327,000 after acquiring an additional 275,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,278,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

