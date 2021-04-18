Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.00. Twin Disc reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWIN remained flat at $$10.25 during trading on Friday. 10,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.