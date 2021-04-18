Zacks: Analysts Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

