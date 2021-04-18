Zacks: Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report $87.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.19 million and the highest is $88.00 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $32.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $424.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.72 million to $431.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $529.28 million, with estimates ranging from $505.51 million to $539.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 942.19 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

