Zacks: Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 423,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.14, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

