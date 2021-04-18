Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $737.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post sales of $737.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $796.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $667.20 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $652.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

