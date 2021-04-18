Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. CAE reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 419,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

