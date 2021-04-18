Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.27. O-I Glass reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 775,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,503. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

