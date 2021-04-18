Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. 334,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,230. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

