Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 47,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,664. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $262.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

