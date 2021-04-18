Zacks: Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report sales of $407.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.60 million. Koppers reported sales of $401.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 1,024.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOP stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $733.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.13.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

