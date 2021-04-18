Zacks: Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce sales of $12.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.06 billion and the lowest is $12.22 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $13.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $51.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.32 billion to $52.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.93 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.