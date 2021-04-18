Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.21. Penn Virginia reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVAC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 544,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,855. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

