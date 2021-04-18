Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGLS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 382,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,130. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $573.53 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

